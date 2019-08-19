WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Anchor Tom Britt wins outstanding volunteer award

The WBBJ 7 Ey ewitness News team would like to honor and congratulate a member of our news team.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Anchor Tom Britt hosted the “Circles of Hope” telethon on Sunday, a charitable task he has completed for 36 years.

Britt won the “Rusty Mac Outstanding Volunteer of the Year” award for his dedication the the program.

“Boy, was I surprised by the staff of the Carl Perkins Center and volunteers who put the Circles Of Hope Telethon together. They named me the ‘Rusty Mac Outstanding Volunteer of the Year.’ I want to say thank you for allowing me to be a part of the telethon for 36 years. It has been my pleasure to ask for funding to help the children,” said Britt.

The Carl Perkins Center raised more $1 million.