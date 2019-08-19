WWII ship takes annual cruise along Tennessee River

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The last fully operational World War II landing ship tank sailed up the Tennessee River Monday.

The USS LST-325 was used on D-Day during the invasion of Normandy as well as in the invasions of Siciliy and Solerno. The ship is taking its annual cruise down the Tennessee River.

Shiloh National Military Park played “Taps” as the ship passed by early Monday morning.

Learn more about the historic ship at lstmemorial.org.

To track its progress, click here.