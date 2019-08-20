Chance for Thunderstorms Later This Evening

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Tuesday, August 20th

Showers and thunderstorms are moving south toward West Tennessee this afternoon and could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to some areas this evening. In the meantime, it’ll stay hot and humid with a heat advisory in effect until tomorrow night!

TONIGHT

Northwest Tennessee is under a marginal risk for severe weather with the main concern focused on the potential for damaging winds. Those near the Tennessee-Kentucky border and the Tennessee River are where the greatest risk for severe weather exists. Most won’t see any severe weather but should be on guard for showers and thunderstorms just in case. Temperatures will drop to the lower 70s by Wednesday morning under cloudy skies.

Under mostly sunny skies, we have another opportunity for a heat index over 105°F tomorrow afternoon so stay cool! The heat advisory is set to expire Wednesday at 8 p.m. with triple digit heat indices expected during the afternoon and early evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow but not everyone may see rain – those in northwest Tennessee have the highest chance for rain. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

