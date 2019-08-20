Children’s push walker recall information

Crate and Barrel has announced a recall for its push walkers due to choking and laceration hazards.

The activity push walkers can reportedly be damaged over time, exposing sharp points and small parts, posing a danger to your child.

Crate and Barrel has received three reports of small parts becoming exposed.

No injuries have been reported.

If you have one of these walkers, take it away from children and contact Crate and Barrel for a full refund at 800-451-8217 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Saturday and Sundays, email or online at www.crateandbarrel.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.