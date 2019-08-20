Crews investigate Selmer fire with reported fatality

SELMER, Tenn. — West Pine Street in Selmer was the site of an early morning house fire Tuesday.

Neighbors say the commotion woke up the whole block.

“I came out about 3 a.m. I saw red lights, smoke coming from below the house, and again at 5 a.m., there were about four black SUVs down here with their blue lights on,” neighbor Tina Pipkins said.

Details about who lived in the home have not been officially released at this time. However, neighbors know who they are.

We spoke to other neighbors off-camera who said there was a fatality. We are not releasing the name at this time until we can confirm that family members have been notified.

“I want everybody to pray for them, their house, their lives,” Pipkins said. “It’s just sad.”

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to the Selmer Police Department and Fire Department for details on the fire. Neither department responded to requests for comment.