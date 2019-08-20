Electrical outlet box recall information

Southwire has announced a recall for its electrical outlet boxes due to a fire hazard.

The recall involves the Garvin Pop-Up Floor Box Kits with stainless steel finish. The electrical receptacles can reportedly overheat when in use.

Southwire has received three reports of the floor boxes overheating. No injuries have been reported.

If you have one of these outlets, do not use it. Contact Southwire for a full refund.

You can contact Southwire toll-free at 888-803-0492 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.garvinindustries.com or http://www.southwire.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.