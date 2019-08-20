Families and friends remember young man killed in Cody’s shooting last year

JACKSON, Tenn.–One year ago, 20-year-old Braxton Watkins died in a shooting at Cody’s Saloon and Dance Hall in West Jackson.

“I think he was just gone too soon. Braxton was a fun, loving guy. He didn’t cause any problems. He didn’t deserve what he got,” said Braxton’s father, Kevin Watkins.

Tuesday afternoon, Braxton’s closest friends and family gathered to remember him. They released balloons and wore t-shirts displaying Braxton’s face.

“I really miss Braxton’s smile. The loss of your child is really hard. You have to re-learn to cope again,” said Watkins.

Coping is even more difficult for the family since Jackson Police have not yet arrested the shooter.

“Just wish if somebody knew, just please let us know. I don’t believe in vengeance in all that. I believe in justice,” said Watkins.

Until justice is served, Braxton’s family is praying for answers.

“We have hope and we believe Braxton is in a better place,” said Watkins.

Five people were also injured in the same shooting at Cody’s last year. Call Jackson Police if you have any information.