Hot And Steamy Again Today, Then Storms

Weather Update: Tuesday, 7:40 AM August 20 —



Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on a very muggy note. Temps have been holding mainly in the mid 70s along with the dew point. It is the perfect recipe for the ‘Dog Days’. Heat Index once again will commonly be in the 103-106°F range again today with high temps this afternoon climbing around 95°F. There is a chance of thunderstorms through the afternoon, however they will remain mainly isolated during the daytime hours. This evening, whats left of a complex of storms will drop south into the Tennessee Valley through early evening. There could be a strong storm or two, especially north along the TN/KY border. Even outside of the the storms though, there may be a gusty dry outflow dropping south across the area this evening!