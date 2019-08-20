Humboldt police investigate morning shooting

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Humboldt police say they responded to a home on Maple Circle around 9:30 a.m. and found a juvenile boy with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the boy was taken to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

No suspect description was immediately available, and police say no one is currently in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Humboldt Police Department at 731-784-1322 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).