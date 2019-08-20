JMCEA meets to discuss concerns with school leadership

It’s a new school year as members of the Jackson-Madison County Education Association get together for their first meeting Tuesday evening.

Guests included members of the Jackson-Madison County school board.

Organizers say that this is an opportunity for teachers to discuss concerns with school leaders.

One of the issues discussed tonight concerned state requirements for keeping teaching licenses.

“In the past, it’s been known that teachers will not speak out and if they do they are retaliated against. So, this is just something to help not create more problems, but solve problems,” said Janis Carol, President of JMCEA.

They will meet on the 3rd of each month.