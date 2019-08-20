Man dies after July crash near Ramer

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was killed in a July crash near Ramer, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

In a crash report, the THP says 50-year-old Brian Null, of Ramer, died after a crash on July 27.

The report says Null was driving westbound on Highway 57 near Sulpher Springs road on a motorcycle, when a second vehicle pulled onto Highway 57 going eastbound.

The report says Null hit the side of the vehicle.

The driver in the second vehicle was injured, according to the report.

