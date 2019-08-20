Mugshots : Madison County : 08/19/19 – 08/20/19

1/19 John Emming Public intoxication

2/19 Georgina Lowe Reckless endangerment

3/19 Winford Long Criminal simulation

4/19 Alphonso Crofett Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, violation of probation, failure to appear



5/19 Antonius Carter Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

6/19 Breanna Fowler Disorderly conduct

7/19 Clifford Franklin Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/19 Cody Fullington Failure to appear



9/19 Jaquis Robinson Criminal impersonation, evading arrest, violation of probation

10/19 Jesse Magill Failure to appear

11/19 Justyn Coman Violation of probation

12/19 Keith Salter Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear



13/19 Marquez Lobbins Handgun possession prohibited, schedule VI drug violations

14/19 Melissa Russell Violation of community corrections

15/19 Michael Bond Simple domestic assault, harassment

16/19 Ozell Grandberry Failure to appear



17/19 Pamela Taylor Failure to appear

18/19 Sherry Bolton Failure to appear

19/19 Tabias Hill Failure to comply







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/19/19 and 7 a.m. on 08/20/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.