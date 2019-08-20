New Christian book store holds Hub City grand opening

JACKSON, Tenn.–A new business officially opens its doors in the Hub City.

Christian Publishers Outlet held its grand opening, Tuesday. City and County dignitaries also came out for the event.

Dave Tanner and his wife first opened a CPO store five years ago in middle Tennessee.

He says he’s grateful for the opportunity and never thought a second store would’ve been possible.

“Thank you for being welcoming. We’re a Tennessee owned small business. My wife and I ventured out five years ago on this and so the support means so much to us,” said Tanner.

The store is located on Stonebridge Boulevard in north Jackson.