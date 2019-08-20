One More Day with Extreme Heat Tomorrow

Weather Update – 7:30 p.m. – Tuesday, August 20th

Showers and thunderstorms continue to moving south through West Tennessee this evening and have been bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to some areas. Almost everyone in West Tennessee will see some rain before the night is over, but some will get a lot more than others. In the meantime, it’ll stay hot and humid with a heat advisory in effect until tomorrow night!

TONIGHT

Showers will continue to get lighter and the thunderstorms weaker over the next several hours, but rain may stick around until 10pm tonight. Temperatures will drop to the lower 70s by Wednesday morning under cloudy skies.

Mostly sunny skies will start the day tomorrow, we have another opportunity for a heat index over 105°F in the afternoon so stay cool! The heat advisory is set to expire Wednesday at 8 p.m. with triple digit heat indices expected during the afternoon and early evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow evening again in a similar fashion to what we had tonight. Those in northwest Tennessee have the highest chance for rain. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com