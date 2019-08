MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tom Mapes has confirmed a suspect in a car chase Tuesday afternoon is in custody.

Mapes said the suspect is believed to have been driving a stolen vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody in the Bowman Loop area of Beech Bluff Tuesday afternoon, Mapes said.

It is unknown what charges the suspect could face. The driver’s identity has not been confirmed.