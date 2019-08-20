TCAT Jackson, Whiteville holds graduation ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn.– While school is beginning for some area students, it’s ending for others.

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Jackson and Whiteville held its graduation ceremony for all of its programs at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, Tuesday evening.

One graduate says she feels confident to enter the workforce with the education she’s received.

” I do, I feel like I’ve learned everything I need to know,” said Tesla Kellar, a TCAT graduate.

Leaders with TCAT say this the largest group of graduates to date.