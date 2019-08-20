UPDATE: Humboldt Police confirm 16-year-old dies following shooting, two juveniles charged

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–Investigators have confirmed a 16-year-old male died following a shooting in Humboldt, Tuesday.

Humboldt Police Chief Reynard Buchanan tells WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News they charged two male juveniles, one with second degree murder and another with filing a false report. Police say the 16-year-old who died was shot multiple times.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday in the 2300 block of Maple Circle in Humboldt. It’s unknown what lead to the shooting and Chief Buchanan says the investigation is ongoing.

If you have additional information, call the Humboldt Police Department at (731) 784-1322 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.