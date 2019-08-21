Funeral Services for Annie Lou Hart, age 87, will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Oak Grove Church of Christ in Henderson, Tennessee. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Hart died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Hart will begin Friday morning, August 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.