Funeral Services for Derrick Bond, Sr., age 51, will be Monday, August 26, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Unity Temple C.O.G.I.C. Burial will follow in Meacham Cemetery.

Mr. Bond died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation and Family Hour for Mr. Bond will begin Sunday afternoon, August 25, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Bond will lie-in-state on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Unity Temple C.O.G.I.C. from 11:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.