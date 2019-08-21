FHU kicks off celebration of 150 years with ‘Birthday Bash’

HENDERSON, Tenn.– A local university starts their first day of their 150th year.

Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson kicked off the year with their annual Tolling of the Bell ceremony, Wednesday.

This year’s Master of the Bell, Brad Bradshaw is the great grandson of N.B. Hardeman, one of the men Freed-Hardeman University is named after.

Wednesday evening, the celebration continued on campus with music, balloons, games, birthday cake and FHU’s signature home-made ice cream.

The evening wrapped up with a campus-wide worship for students, friends and family.

“I’m really excited about the community and the way Freed-Hardeman fosters community in and around and it think really with this 150th celebration that’s sort of the focus pulling from the past into the present,” said Jacob Dowdy, a FHU student.

In December, the school will host their annual benefit dinner. This year’s speaker will be NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.