Francis Elizabeth “Fran” Harrell Pinkston, age 68, resident of Memphis, Tennessee and wife of Grant Logan Pinkston, departed this life Saturday afternoon, August 17, 2019 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Pinkston will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Joe Jernigan, a pastoral care minister at Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tennessee, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Pinkston will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Fran was born October 28, 1950 in Columbus, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Glover Ellis Joy Harrell and Geneva Polly Pauline James Harrell. She was a graduate of Central High School in Jackson, Mississippi and was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova. Fran was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed painting, sewing and crocheting.

Mrs. Pinkston is survived by her husband who she married December 10, 2016, Grant Logan Pinkston of Memphis, TN; her daughter, Vickie Lynn Moore of Munford, TN; her son, Michael Bishop of Olive Branch, MS; her sister, Danna Rose Rushing (Wayne) of Forest, MS; and two grandsons, Thomas Iosue III and Brooks R. Moore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Harrell.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Tom Iosue III, Alex Pinkston, Lester Graham, John Addison, Robert Brown, Wayne Hamm and Bob Jackson.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Whisker Wishes Rescue, 360 Highway 193, Collierville, TN 38017 or West Cancer Center, 7945 Wolf River Boulevard, Germantown, TN 38138.

