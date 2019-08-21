Hardin County anticipating another strong year on the gridiron

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — If you’re looking for a school that lives and breathes high school football on Friday nights, go to Hardin County.

The Tigers are bringing a good amount of excitement to the community, as they return several key pieces from last year’s team. The Hardin County program certainly does not lack individual talent, so how well will the tigers mesh as a unit in 2019?

The Tigers will compete with other teams in their region with similar talent levels, so going into week one, head coach Matthew Smith wants his players simply to stay focused on the task at hand.

Hardin County will open up the 2019 campaign on the road at McNairy.