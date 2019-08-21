Lane College officially launches new school year with convocation service

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local college officially kicks of a new school year.

Students and faculty at Jackson’s Lane College held their opening convocation services, Wednesday morning on campus.

Along with scripture and prayer, there was music, featuring The Lane College Concert Choir.

The keynote speaker was Bishop Phoebe A. Roaf, of the Episcopal Diocese of West Tennessee.

School leaders say this annual event brings the entire Lane College community together to launch a successful school year.