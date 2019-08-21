Mugshots : Madison County : 08/20/19 – 08/21/19

1/21 Brooke Evans Theft of motor vehicle, violation of community corrections, fugitive-hold for other agency

2/21 Ashley Melson Violation of probation

3/21 Anna Quast Failure to appear

4/21 Ashley Rouse Harassment



5/21 Charles Hardnett Public intoxication

6/21 Charles Thompson Public intoxication

7/21 Cortney Lenoir Sex offender registry violations

8/21 Darrell Love Aggravated assault



9/21 Deeanna Davis Violation of probation

10/21 Dennis Haynes Violation of community corrections, schedule VI drug violations

11/21 Frances Mitchell Shoplifting

12/21 Isaac Williamson Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



13/21 Isaiah Coleman Possession of stolen property, evading arrest

14/21 Jennifer Thomason Failure to appear

15/21 Joshlynn White Violation of community corrections

16/21 Linda Pirtle Criminal impersonation, failure to appear, fugitive-hold for other agency



17/21 Mondarius Helms Assault

18/21 Prentice Sims Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment

19/21 Ronaldo Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/21 Terrance Bogan Simple domestic assault



21/21 Zechariah Johnson Violation of probation











































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/20/19 and 7 a.m. on 08/21/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.