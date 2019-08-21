Reminder: Spay/neuter law goes into effect Sept. 1

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new spay/neuter law in Jackson is aimed at cutting down on stray and unwanted animals. It goes into effect September 1.

“As time goes by, maybe we can make things a little bit stricter and try to get these animals spayed or neutered, because right now we’re just having an overrun of animals,” Jackson Animal Care Center Director Harry Henry said.

The Jackson Animal Care Center is consistently full, and Henry says the best way to fix that is to fix the animals.

“The voluntary does work a little bit, but it seems like the laws work better,” Henry said. “And it does take a long time. I mean, we probably won’t have very significant results for five to 10 years.”

To be in compliance with the law, every pet must be spayed or neutered by six months old. But, there are some exceptions.

“That is to pay a $20 per year, per animal fee, and that fee would be paid here at the Jackson Animal Care Center. There are other exceptions of other types of dogs, service dogs, military dogs. Breeders can file for exceptions and things like that,” Henry said.

Citations will be based on calls and complaints rather than going door to door.

“They’re not going after people, looking for people and ways to find un-spayed or un-neutered animals,” he said.

Those who break the law could end up in court.

Part of the money taken in fees will go straight back to the Animal Care Center.