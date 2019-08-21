Showers and Thunderstorms More Likely Tomorrow

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Wednesday, August 21st

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the area through 8 p.m. tonight. The heat index was at 106°F at 2 o’clock this afternoon with an actual temperature of 92°F. Thankfully, there is going to be some relief coming to West Tennessee soon with an oncoming cold front but that also means we have more rain coming!

TONIGHT

Our weather will be a bit quieter this evening compared to last night, though we could still have some thunderstorms near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line after sunset. There’s a 30% chance for rain overnight. Temperatures will drop to the lower 70s by sunrise Thursday.

Temperatures will only warm up to the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies Thursday with a potential for one or two strong thunderstorms in West Tennessee. There’s a marginal risk for severe weather, which is a low threat but damaging winds are possible in any storms that tap into the energized atmosphere – especially in the afternoon and evening. An oncoming cold front will continue to close in on the area Friday with a potential for more rain heading into the weekend, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

