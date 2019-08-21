Two teams gather for night of motivation before big game

MILAN, Tenn. — To open up the 2019 season, Milan and Peabody will go head to head in a rivalry game that dates back over decades. But before they suit up for the contest, players and coaches from both schools gathered for a night of food, fellowship, and motivation at Chapel Hill Baptist Church.

Tonight’s inspirational speaker was former athlete Timothy Alexander. Alexander was a top recruit out of high school, but was involved in a tragic car accident his senior year, never able to play another down of football.

Alexander did however find ways to overcome obstacles in life, and was able to present a message of hope to these two programs.

Milan and Peabody are scheduled to kick the season off tomorrow night in Trenton at 7:00.