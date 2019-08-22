Decatur Co. woman charged with TennCare fraud

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — A Decatur County woman has been charged with TennCare fraud after allegedly filling prescriptions using someone else’s TennCare benefits.

Paula Hutcherson, 50, of Parsons, is charged with two counts of TennCare fraud and five counts of obtaining or attempting to obtain a controlled substance by fraud, according to a news release from the Office of Inspector General.

In a news release, investigators say Hutcherson, who works in the medical field, called in a prescription for Ambien to a pharmacy using the name of a provider without permission and the name of a TennCare enrollee to use their benefits as payment.

TennCare fraud is a Class D felony punishable by up to four years in prison per charge, according to the release.