Donors give blood for football blood drive in West TN

JACKSON, Tennessee — It’s football time in West Tennessee and a great time to donate blood!

The fantastic football blood drive took place Thursday as an easy way to have fun while helping patients who need blood in the community.

Special gifts for blood donors were t-shirts that say “I bleed orange,” and the first 100 donors who arrived wearing their team’s fan apparel received a coupon for a free pint of Blue Bell ice cream.

And two tickets to the Tennessee Titans versus the Kansas City Chiefs football game will be given away to one lucky blood donor.

“If people will donate, it will be there when the patients need it,” said Public Relations Coordinator of Lifeline Blood Services Cherie Parker.

Lifeline Blood Services is located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive.

There is still time for blood donors to register for the new Ford Fiesta, which will be given away next month.