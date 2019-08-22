Essential oils recall information

More essential oils are being recalled.

Piping Rock Health Products has announced a recall for its Wintergreen Essential Oils.

The bottles are not child resistant as required b the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a poisoning risk if swallowed by young children.

No injuries have been reported in connection with this recall.

The essential oils were sold online through Piping Rock and Amazon.

If you have these essential oils, keep them out of reach of children and contact Piping Rock Health Products for a full refund.

Piping Rock Health Products can be reached at 800-544-1925 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Sunday, email at customerservice@pipingrock.com or online at www.pipingrock.com and click on Product Safety Recall for more information.