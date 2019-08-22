Henry County Medical Center uses robots in orthopedic surgeries

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — One local hospital is using robots in orthopedic surgeries.

Henry County Medical Center had a meeting Thursday night to discuss their robot program.

The robots are used in bone and joint surgeries, such as knee and hip replacements and aid in quicker recovery times.

The robots also allow for less invasive and more precise surgeries.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Blake Chandler says it’s very rewarding to see how the program has grown.

“I hit my five hundredth robot surgery last month, and we had a big celebration for that, so we thought it’d be a good idea to just kind of present the program to the board and let them know how successful it’s been,” Chandler said.

The program started in August of 2015, and the hospital is approaching their one thousandth surgery with the robots.