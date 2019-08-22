Jo Thomas …………… Julianne Thomas (Dual Service)

Jo Thomas ……………….. Julianne Thomas

Jo Thomas, age 74, departed this life Wednesday morning, August 21, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Julianne Thomas, age 47, departed this life Monday evening, August 19, 2019 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral Services for Jo and Julianne will be conducted at 12 Noon Friday, August 23, 2019 at Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova. The officiating ministers will be Rev. Doyle Long and Dr. Joe Jernigan. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis. A visitation for Jo and Julianne will be from 11 A.M. to 12 Noon Friday, August 23, 2019 at Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova.

Jo was born December 23, 1944 in Kennett, Missouri, the daughter of the late Raymond F. Thomas and Mona Lee Gill Thomas. She was a graduate of Kennett High School and married May 8, 1966 to Champ Thomas, Jr. She was the vice president of American Rigging Service Inc with her husband prior to being a minister’s wife and homemaker. Jo was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church.

Julianne was born June 19, 1972 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Champ Thomas, Jr. and Jo Thomas. She was a graduate of Evangelical Christian School in Memphis Class of 1991 and a graduate of University of Memphis, receiving her BS in Social Work in 2017. She was currently employed as a teacher for Christian Kids Kindercare at Germantown Baptist Church and a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. Julianne was a member of the National Association of Social Workers.

They are survived by Jo’s husband and Julianne’s father, Dr. Champ Thomas, Jr. of Bartlett, TN; Jo’s son and Julianne’s brother, Champ Thomas III of Memphis, TN; Jo’s daughter-in-law and Julianne’s sister-in-law, Stacy Thomas of Bartlett, TN; Jo’s granddaughter and Julianne’s niece, Haley Thomas; and Jo’s great-granddaughter and Julianne’s great-niece, Logan Thomas.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Bellevue Baptist Church – Mission Fund, 2000 Appling Road, Cordova, TN, 38016, Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary, 2095 Appling Road, Cordova, TN 38016 or Bartlett Animal Shelter, 5220 Shelter Run Lane, Bartlett, TN 38135.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.