Mugshots : Madison County : 08/21/19 – 08/22/19

1/20 Tierra Moss Resisting stop/arrest, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/20 Adarius Murphy Failure to comply

3/20 Antravious Thomas Criminal impersonation, violation of community corrections, failure to comply

4/20 Daron Holmes Criminal simulation, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



5/20 Derrion Cozart Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/20 Elizabeth Curtis Simple domestic assault

7/20 Holly Pitcher Violation of community corrections

8/20 Jacob Patrick Failure to appear



9/20 Jacqueline Edwards Assault, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/20 Lakeshia Jarrett Failure to appear

11/20 Lametius Atkins Violation of probation

12/20 Latoya Burton Violation of community corrections



13/20 Lisa Sherwood Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

14/20 Marquita Long Vandalism

15/20 Mechika Holmes Vandalism

16/20 Quincy Winkfield Violation of probation



17/20 Ruth Holmes Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

18/20 Samuel Dacus Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/20 William Crowley Aggravated assault

20/20 Zannie Pearson Violation of probation









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/21/19 and 7 a.m. on 08/22/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.