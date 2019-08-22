Oldest World War 11 veteran born and raised in Henderson County

The oldest World War II veteran was born and raised in Henderson County.

Robert Paul Robert’s daughter, Paula White, is the chairman of the Henderson County Republican Party. Paula’s husband, Jimmy White, is the Henderson County Veteran’s Service Officer. Robert Paul Robert says he has no regrets in life.

“You know, I try to treat people right. That’s been my motto; to treat people right, not to, you know, just put on some kind of show to show yourself. I was just common and everything’s been wonderful for me. I don’t reckon I’ve got a bad thought in my mind about anything,” said Robert.