Oldest WWII veteran says he has no regrets

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The oldest World War II veteran was born and raised in Henderson County.

Robert Paul Robert says he has no regrets in life.

“You know I try to treat people right,” Robert said. “That’s been my motto: to treat people right. Not to, you know, just put on some kind of show to show yourself. I was just common. And everything’s been wonderful for me. I don’t reckon I’ve got a bad thought in my mind about anything.”

Robert’s daughter Paula White is the chairman of the Henderson County Republican Party.

Paula’s husband Jimmy White is the Henderson County Veteran’s Service Office.