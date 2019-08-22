Royce W. Agerter

Royce W. Agerter, age 86, died on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Maplewood Health Care and Rehab of Jackson.

Born in Owatonna, Minnesota on January 1, 1933, the son of the late John and Lois Gough Agerter. He was a veteran of the United States Army and had served in the education field as a school administrator. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where he was a member of the senior adult group. He enjoyed all sports especially the Minnesota Twins and Vikings.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-four years Vera Emily Henry Agerter; nieces and nephews, Byran Winter (Sherrie), Bill Winter (Crystal), Dedra Thranert (Tim), Steve Moore (Kim), Cheryl Wemp, Holly Maroney (Steve), Deborah Gaw, Kelli Henry, Stephanie Eller (Terry), Karen Wheeler (Larry) and Janice Schroer, nephew-in-law, John Glenn and many great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Melba Winter and a niece Emily Glenn. and husband John.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, August 23, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with Rev. Gary Snuffing officiating. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be Tim Thranert, Bill Winter, David Hooper, Mike Roland, Larry Wheeler and Clay Browning. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Sheppard and Steve Maroney

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donation be directed to Gideons International or to the charity of the donor’s choice.