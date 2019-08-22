Rubber broom recall information

You may want to check for this recall before you sweep.

Norwex has announced a recall for its rubber brooms due to a laceration hazard. The broom handles can reportedly break in half, exposing a metal inner rim that could cut you.

Norwex has received 41 reports of the broom handle breaking in half during use, including six reports of minor injuries to users’ hands or fingers.

If you have one of these brooms, stop using it and contact Norwex for a full refund.

You can contact Norwex toll free at 833-882-5569 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, by email at USnorwexservice@norwex.com, or online by visiting www.norwex.biz and clicking on “Product Recalls” for more information.