Showers and Thunderstorms Return Tomorrow

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. – Thursday, August 22nd

Showers and thunderstorms will be moving through West Tennessee for the duration of the afternoon. Be on the lookout for localized issues with flash flooding as these storms are only moving at 30 mph and producing very heavy rainfall.

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms will linger into the evening in West Tennessee but at least the rain will make for a nice cool-down! Stray showers and thunderstorms also remain possible overnight in West Tennessee with a likely chance for rain again on Friday. Temperatures will drop to the lower 70s by sunrise.

It’ll be another stormy day tomorrow with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, afternoon, and evening. Stay weather-aware! Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the middle 80s in the afternoon. There’s more rain coming in over the weekend, so stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com