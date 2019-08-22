UT Martin welcomes new students on move-in day

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin welcomed hundreds of new students for move-in day Thursday morning.

The first wave of students arrived at UT Martin at 6 a.m. Thursday, eager to move in to their dorms and begin their college career.

“I remember everybody that was ‘me’ and was so hopeful to me, and I loved it. It made it feel like home even more,” said UT Martin sophomore Mallory Shell.

UT Martin expects around 800 students to move into the residence halls before classes start.

This year’s freshman class is larger than last year’s.

“We’re approaching 1,200 students, probably not quite reaching that, but an increase over last fall, which is exciting,” said Bud Grimes, Director of University Relations. “Any college or university is excited to have the freshman class increasing in size. We’re just very fortunate that’s what appears to be happening again this year.”

After move-in, students will have plenty of opportunities this weekend to get adjusted to their new home.

“They’re going to have orientation, then they’ve got a community picnic tonight, and a convocation for their family that they can all attend together. Then this weekend we got a move-in block party to welcome them and have a little fun with that,” said Assistant Director of Housing Ryan Martin.

“Embrace this Welcome Weekend. I’m still friends with a lot of people I met my Welcome Weekend. Make friends in your classes, meet new people, have a great year, and study hard,” said UT Martin junior Devon Woods.

Classes officially start at 8 a.m. Monday.