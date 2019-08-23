Dyersburg police seek to ID burglary suspects

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police are asking for your help identifying two people caught on surveillance video.

Police say two people burglarized a convenience store early Wednesday morning on East Court Street.

According to police, the burglars forced open the cash registers and took an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as cigarettes, from the store.

If you have any information or can identify these people, call Dyersburg police at 731-288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS (8477).