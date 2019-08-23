First responders search after someone possibly jumped from bridge into Forked Deer River

JACKSON, Tenn.–First responders are searching for someone who may have jumped into waters of the South Fork of the Forked Deer River in south Jackson.

Rescue crews were are on the scene in the 900 block of Riverside Drive, early Friday afternoon where the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Madison County Fire Department, Jackson Police Department and EMS are conducting the search.

Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News they received a call around 9:30, Friday morning from an eyewitness who said they saw someone jump from one of the bridges on Riverside Drive into the water.

The Jackson Police Department advises drivers to consider an alternate route as traffic on Riverside Drive has been reduced to one lane as rescue crews continue the search.

