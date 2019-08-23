Local facility seeks missing woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local facility is asking the public to help find a missing woman.

Kimberly Christine Brown, 25, was last seen around 10:20 p.m. Monday, according to Support Solutions.

An employee at the facility told police Brown left a residence on Turtle Creek Drive in Jackson on foot after climbing through a window, according to a report from the Jackson Police Department.

Brown is described as four feet nine inches tall and weighing 248 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped dress.

She is without her medication.

If you have seen Brown or know of her whereabouts, please contact Support Solutions at 731-660-8500 or the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400.