Mary Sue Hearn

Services for Mary Sue Hearn, 85, will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Reverend Kip Rush officiating. Interment will follow at Liberty Cemetery near McKenzie. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 12 noon until service time. Mrs. Hearn, a retired beautician having worked at Mildred’s Beauty Shop and at Oak Manor Nursing home and a former employee of Wilker Brothers Pajama Factory, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Lakeside Retirement Center in McKenzie where she had been living the last few years. She was born on January 20, 1934 in rural Carroll County to Elmer Thomas and Rema Mae Merrell Britton. She was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jerry Kent Hearn who died May 28, 2008.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers who will be serving are Randy Hearn, David Black, Dennis Eason, Blake Stayton, Doug Maddox, and Kim Mercer.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.