Mugshots : Madison County : 08/22/19 – 08/23/19

1/11 Tarrance Perry Failure to appear

2/11 Randavious Sinclair Failure to appear

3/11 Andy Redmond Failure to appear

4/11 Antonio Forrest Aggravated domestic assault



5/11 Dennis Watkins Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

6/11 Latifah Bufford Accessory after the fact

7/11 Jermaine Greer Resisting stop/arrest, failure to appear

8/11 Joseph Long Violation of probation



9/11 Michael Williams Violation of probation

10/11 Rachel Cobb Violation of probation

11/11 Myron Miliken Aggravated assault, criminal impersonation, vandalism























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/22/19 and 7 a.m. on 08/23/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.