Scattered Showers May Linger into the Evening

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Friday, August 23rd

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have popped up in West Tennessee this afternoon – mainly south of I-40 but we’re looking at the chance for rain only slowly diminishing this evening. It’s possible that one or two high school football games in West Tennessee encounter a brief shower tonight. Stay weather-aware, and bring the umbrella just in case.

TONIGHT

After showers slowly diminish from the area this evening, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping to the upper 60s by sunrise. Portions of southwest Tennessee that saw heavy rain this afternoon could see patchy fog develop early on Saturday morning.

After a cold front moved through Friday, we should see drier and cooler conditions tomorrow. The best chance for rain will be south of I-40 in the morning and afternoon with rain diminishing in the evening. However, that cold front is coming back on Sunday as a warm front. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

