Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Brooklyn Smith

PINSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is South Elementary School kindergarten teacher Brooklyn Smith.

Smith says being an educator means taking on many roles.

“You play mom, dad, nurse, counselor — everything,” Smith said.

Smith has entered her eighth year as a teacher, mainly as a kindergarten teacher, spending the past five of them at South Elementary. At that grade level a teacher’s role is vital, as they help the children begin their journey in growing their educational knowledge.

“It’s the grade you get to show the most growth,” Smith said. “They come in knowing barely anything, and they come out reading full books most of the time.”

Smith will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

