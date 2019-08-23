Tennessee’s first lady visits senior citizens in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — It wasn’t your average day at the Bolivar Municipal Center, as Gov. Bill Lee’s wife, Maria, visited senior citizens.

“I hope they recognize that they have purpose, they are here for a reason, and they have a great history and a lot to give back to their community,” First Lady Maria Lee said.

She took the time to get to know the people at the event.

“You know, it gives us more insight. It helps us think about how we can help even further in distressed counties,” Lee said.

She is visiting people across Tennessee as part of Tennessee Serves.

“It’s an initiative where we’re reaching out to County mayors and local nonprofits to see how we can best serve a community,” she said.

Lee expressed the need for people to go out into their communities and serve, so she did that herself.

“We are making lunch and serving it and spending time visiting them, letting them know they are vital parts of their community and well-cherished,” she said.

“Any time anyone gets out and serves, it’s a blessing to the one who serves as much as the one being served,” Lee said.

Lee used the opportunity to say however young or old you are, you still have a purpose.

“I hope more people hear about the initiative, take their own initiative and jump in their own communities and start serving,” she said.

Gov. Lee is focusing on 15 distressed counties across the state, including Hardeman County.