Weakley Co. man faces assault charge after woman calls 911 for help

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies have arrested a man after receiving a call for help from a woman.

Vincent Edward Henderson, 52, was arrested Wednesday after a confrontation with deputies, according to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

A woman called 911 reporting she needed help. When deputies arrived at the home, they found the 56-year-old woman confined to a hospital bed with no mattress.

The woman suffers from several medical conditions and had injuries to her back that required surgery, according to the sheriff’s office. She was transported to a local hospital.

Henderson has been charged with aggravated assault among other charges.

He is being held in the Weakley County Detention Center and will appear in general sessions court.