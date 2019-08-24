A Stormy Ending To The Weekend

Weather Update – 9:54 a.m. – Saturday, August 24th —

A cold front will continue to hang out over the area just to our south today providing rain chances mainly in the afternoon and early evening. Showers and storms can be expected around the Tennessee river again this evening much like what we saw yesterday.

As the front lifts back north and the air becomes more enhanced by an upper level disturbance on Sunday, we can expect storms to become numerous during the late morning and afternoon hours. Storms may become strong with heavy downpours, small hail, and cloud to ground lightning. Most of the storms will come in during the mid afternoon time and last into the early night hours.

Rain chances will really get going on Sunday as storms become concentrated over west Tennessee. Chances of rain in any given location will be around 70%.

I would try to get your errands done on Saturday as Sunday will be more stormy and there could be some localized flooding in the area. Stay weather aware over the weekend and for the latest weather updates online and on air, tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and join us online at www.wbbjtv.com/weather!

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

