Annual Milan Dawg Daze returns to the city of Milan

MILAN, Tenn. – The city of Milan gathered for a fun day filled with festivities.

The Milan Dawg Daze festival has returned to the city of Milan. The festival was held at Milan City Park. Events at the festival bringing hundreds of residents included; food vendors, pet pageants, live music, an antique car show and a 5k race.

“We’ve been doing this event. It started downtown ten years ago and we moved it out to the city park for about the last three or four years. We do this in conjunction with the Milan Chamber of Commerce,” said Julie Allen Burke, executive director for the Milan chamber of commerce.

This is the 10th year for the festival.